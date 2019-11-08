Gardai appeal for information for teenager missing in the Midlands

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of David Marshall, 16 years, who was last seen at College Street, Mullingar, County Westmeath on Tuesday 5th November 2019.

David is described as being approximately 5'10 inches in height, slim build and blonde hair. When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoody.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Mullingar on 044 9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.