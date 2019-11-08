Athlone IT honours late Offaly student at graduation

Jordan Murphy, the Offaly student who died in a car accident outside Athlone IT last year, has been honoured by the college.

The young Tullamore man was commencing his second year in a business course at Athlone IT when he was knocked down and killed on September 11, 2018.

His death sent shockwaves through the community of Tullamore and among his college friends.

In a tribute to the diligent student, Athlone IT awarded him a Higher Certificate in Business, the course Jordan was studying, during graduations last Thursday, October 31.

The college said they made the move to “recognise and celebrate Jordan’s academic achievement.”

Jordan's family gratefully welcomed the award from the college.