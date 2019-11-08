Lowry gains ground on leaders at Turkish Airlines Open

Shane Lowry has launched himself up the leaderboard after a stunning second round at the Turkish Airlines Open.

The Clara man was languishing in 52nd spot after a level-par opening round but made significant strides with his seven-under-par round of 65 on Friday.

Having secured just one birdie on Day 1, Shane made up for it early with four birdies on the front nine. He was four under par making the turn.

Three consecutive birdies at 11, 12 and 13 fired the Open champion towards the top 20.

The only bogey on his card on Friday came at the 17th but he immediately cancelled it out and finished his round on a high with a birdie on the 18th.

He is now in a share of 23rd place, just four shots of the lead.