Date with All-Ireland destiny beckons for Offaly's Naomh Ciaran

This Sunday, November 10, Offaly ladies outfit Naomh Ciaran will play Inch Rovers from Cork in the All-Ireland intermediate championship semi-final. Naomh Ciaran have home advantage as the game will be played in Ferbane at 2pm.

After a great performance in harsh weather conditions in Kinnegad last week, Naomh Ciaran defeated Wicklow champions Tinahely in the Leinster Final. Conditions, as bad as they were, didn't have a huge impact on the game itself for entertainment value. The skill and fitness level on display was of a high standard throughout the game and it really was a breath of fresh air to watch a game where tactics weren't a factor as this was 'total football.'

The skill level of the Naomh Ciaran players on such a wet evening was remarkable: balance, speed, passing, shooting off left and right and the composure in front of goals was a joy to watch with Kate Kenny and Ellee McEvoy leading the way on that front.

The story so far...

Naomh Ciaran came into existence in 2012 and from then on, the original club Ferbane Ladies, formed in 2007, cast its net to include neighbouring West Offaly clubs Doon and Shannonbridge.

Their success since 2012 has been very impressive, to say the least. The majority of the panel due to take on Inch Rovers on Sunday know all about winning. They have accumulated a long list of titles which includes an under 16, minor and junior championship, four league titles, five senior Offaly titles and two Leinster intermediate titles. In 2016, they participated in an all Ireland quarter-final in London.

This year, after a wonderful run of victories, including there fifth county title in a row and a Leinster title, sets Naomh Ciaran up for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final clash against Munster champions Inch Rovers from Cork.

Doon GAA wished the best of luck to Kaitlin, Sinead, Aoibhe and all the Naomh Ciaran team and management.

The game takes place in Ferbane at 2pm on Sunday, November 10.