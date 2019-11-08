Offaly retirement village sells for huge sum prior to auction
Almost an entire retirement village in Offaly has been sold prior to an auction in Dublin.
Clover Court Retirement Village in Shinrone was due to go under the hammer with a price tag of €650,000, unless previously sold, in Leopardstown last week.
However, a price was agreed and a sale confirmed prior to the auction. The final selling price was undisclosed.
It contains 22 two-bed, single-storey courtyard houses, together with a central DayCare / Reception Centre on approx. 2.4 acres. Two of the units were not included in the sale.
The property is immediately adjacent to a successful, operating nursing home and forms part of a well finished and well-presented development, at the centre of Shinrone.
The houses each contain 915 sq.ft approx., including kitchen/dining room, living room, two bedrooms (Master Ensuite) and a bathroom.
