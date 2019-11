Offaly County Council will open a book of condolences for the late RTE broadcaster Gay Byrne on Friday, the day the TV legend will be laid to rest.

The Cathaoirleach and other members of OCC have agreed to open the book of condolences.

The book will be in place from Friday, November 8 and will be located in the Atrium of Offaly County Council buildings (Áras an Chontae) in Tullamore.