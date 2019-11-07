Offaly domestic abuse event to tackle coercive control

Continuing their seminar series, the Offaly Domestic Violence Support Service will host an event, "From The Shadows - Coercive Control," on Friday morning, November 8 from 10.30am.

It takes place at The Townhouse Tullamore until 2pm. Key speakers include Ryan Hart - Luke & Ryan Hart Advocates, Prof Orla Muldoon, Limerick University, and Dr Conor Hanly, NUIG Law Dept.

Key speaker Ryan Hart's mother Claire and sister Charlotte were murdered by their father. Ryan and his brother Luke advocate for more awareness for domestic abuse and coercive control.

They give keynote speeches around the UK to help raise awareness, as well as campaign for more to be done for the victims and their families.

For more information call 057 9351796 or email info@odvss.ie. Tickets €20 each.