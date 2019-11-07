Offaly sports club apply for permission to build extension

Tullamore Rugby Club have applied to Offaly County Council for an extension at their grounds at Spollenstown, Tullamore.

The plans submitted seek to construct a single-storey extension to the rear of the existing stand.

The extension is being sought to accommodate a plant room for a generator and store room.

They are also looking for permission to extend their existing car park to the front of the main clubhouse. The plans also provide for a new entrance to the club off the Spollenstown road.

The plans are at pre-validation stage and submissions are being accepted until December 9. More information at www.offaly.ie.