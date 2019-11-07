Offaly showjumper up to eighth in latest world rankings

Belmont man Darragh Kenny has taken another step up the showjumping world rankings after an incredible 2019 to date.

Kenny, a former Offaly Express Sports Star Of The Month, is at a career-high 8th spot in the latest charts released by Longines.

He is the highest-ranked Irish rider by some distance with Bertram Allen the next best in 31st spot.

Kenny, who is based in the US, was instrumental alongside the likes of Allen and Cian O'Connor when Ireland landed Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020 at the recent FEI Nations Cup final in Spain.

He also picked up an individual competition in Barcelone and picked up a host of victories around Europe and the US.