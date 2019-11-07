Steady start for Lowry at Turkish Airlines Open

A bogey on the 13th hole was the only blip during Shane Lowry's opening round at the Turkish Airlines Open on Thursday, although the Clara man found birdies equally difficult to come by.

Lowry, currently third in the Race To Dubai standings, made the perfect start with a birdie on the first hole but his putter soon went cold as a string of pars followed.

He parred every hole until his bogey on 13 and could not regain the stroke as he parred his way to the finish and a level par round of 72.

He currently sits in 52nd spot, seven shots off the lead held Tom Lewis and Mattias Schwab.