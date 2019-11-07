Offaly student awarded entrance scholarship to top university

Offaly student Mark McConnell has been granted an entrance scholarship to Maynooth University at a ceremony recognising the academic achievements of some first-year students in their Leaving Certificate exams.

Mark is a former student of Coláiste Choilm in Tullamore and is currently studying Arts at Maynooth University.

Almost 50 students beginning their studies at Maynooth in 2019 were awarded €1,000 for achieving 550 points or more in their Leaving Certificate examinations.

Eight students studying the Froebel Bachelor in Education degree were recognised on the night for their Leaving Certificate achievements. Among the other popular courses represented were the Arts and Science (with Education) degrees.

In addition, Maynooth University offered an Entrance Scholarship for one entrant to MH103 Music course and this inaugural award went to Iva Breskovac. The award is based on the MH103 written test, interview and audition.

Two Michael Osborne Equine Business Scholarships were offered on the night to students of the Equine Business degree programme. These scholarships were awarded to Olivia Crimmins and Alix Donnelly.

Maynooth University Open Days take place on Friday 29th and Saturday 30thth November. For more information see www.maynoothuniversity.ie.