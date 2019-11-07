Gardaí investigate as fence is set on fire at Offaly house
Gardaí investigate as fence is set on fire at Offaly house
Gardaí are investigating criminal damage caused to a fence between two houses in Edenderry.
Gardaí responded to a report of criminal damage at a house in Greenwood Park, Edenderry on Friday night into Saturday morning, November 2.
They were called at 12.45am when a boundary fence was set on fire.
No damage occurred to the house but the fence was badly damaged.
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.
