Man hospitalised following assault in Offaly town

A man was hospitalised with minor injuries following an assault in Edenderry last week.

Gardaí responded to an assault at a business premises in the town at approximately 11.30pm on Monday, October 28.

Gardaí discovered an injured man at the scene.

He was later taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment. His injuries were described by investigating gardaí as "non-life threatening."

Investigations are ongoing.