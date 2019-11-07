Gardaí seize drugs from man in Edenderry
Gardaí seize drugs from man in Edenderry
Gardaí in Edenderry seized what they describe as "a minor quantity of drugs" from a man last Monday, October 28.
At approximately 2.30pm in Downshire, Edenderry, the man was stopped and searched and a quantity was heroin was seized.
In a separate incident, gardaí made a significant drugs seizure in a house at Clonmullen Court on October 30.
On that occasion, while on routine patrol in the town, uniformed gardaí stopped and searched a male.
In a follow-up search of the property, they seized a quantity of suspected cannabis, cocaine and ketamine.
The seizure is valued at €4,000 by gardaí.
