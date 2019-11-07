Charity calls on Offaly residents to save hens from slaughterhouse

Later this month on November 16 and 17, LittleHill Animal Rescue will travel to Birr, Tullamore and Portarlington with rescued hens for people to adopt.

The Kildare-based charity is calling on kind-hearted people throughout Offaly to offer caring homes to these creatures, as they will otherwise be sent to the slaughterhouse.

But why are these birds destined for the chop? At commercial egg farms, hens are typically kept until they reach about 15 months old, as their productivity drops slightly after this age. This means that the birds might lay five or six eggs each week, rather than seven, and they are no longer profitable to keep. Therefore, egg-laying hens are culled at this young age to make way for a more productive flock.

Collaborating with a number of Irish egg producers, LittleHill Animal Rescue finds caring homes around the country, so that they can save as many hens as possible from this fate. This gives the animals the chance to experience long and happy lives, free from the stressful conditions of intensive farming.

“We started rescuing egg-laying chickens because I hated the fact that these girls are killed without ever knowing a moment of compassion, or even experiencing the outside world,” said Susan Anderson, founder of the charity.

“They are only one year old, so most will enjoy a few more years, while providing their adopters with fun, companionship, and delicious cruelty-free eggs.”

Hundreds of compassionate people throughout Offaly have already made space in their lives for these hens, with many adopters reporting that they soon become much-loved feathery pets.

“It didn’t take my hens long to realise that their new human is someone to love,” said Roz Evans of Clonbullogue, who adopted 15 hens over the October bank holiday weekend. “Currently they are having a lovely time learning all about the sky, grass, wind and rain. They have a variety of songs: a very recognisable ‘egg’ song after they’ve laid and a lovely ‘purr’ when they settle down for the night.”

Roz told The Offaly Express that when her hens first arrived, they were frightened, dishevelled and missing feathers, but they gained confidence and started to look much healthier over a very short period of time.

LittleHill’s volunteers will flock to Birr and Portarlington on Saturday, November 16 and Tullamore on Sunday, November 17 with hundreds of rescued hens seeking a better life. To adopt feathered friends for your own back garden, the charity asks people to send a private message to their Facebook page, LittleHill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, stating the number of hens they would like to adopt and the pick-up town. Those without a Facebook page can book through a friend or relative’s account. A small adoption fee of six euro per hen applies.

So, what must people do to prepare for their new arrivals? Susan Anderson explained that you need a chicken coop, kennel or shed that can be locked at night to keep the hens safe from predators, and a secure outdoor area for them to roam around in during the day.

“This outdoor area doesn’t need to be very large,” she added, “many of our rescued hens are thriving in people’s small back gardens in the heart of Tullamore!”