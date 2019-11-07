Hair pulled and face scratched in Midlands family feud

A Portarlington woman attacked another woman outside a Portlaoise store as part of an ongoing feud between Laois families, the district court heard.

Lisa O’Sullivan, 15 Sli Na Mona, Portarlington, was charged with assault, at Aldi, Portlaoise, on September 21, 2018.

Inspector Brian Farrell gave evidence that on September 21, 2018, the injured party was putting her shopping into the boot of a taxi outside the shop when she was attacked by the accused.

The accused started shouting abuse at her from a car before she attacked her, pulling her hair from behind and punching her to her face.

The injured party suffered scratches to her face.

The accused had 12 previous convictions, including two for assault.

Defence barrister, Mr Donncha Craddock said there was an ongoing feud between families, involving the accused and he former partner.

The injured party, Ms Melissa McInerney was in court and she said: “I’ve nothing got to do with this feud. They attacked my sister in law. I had nothing to do with it.”

She said that she is with the brother of a woman attacked by the accused. Ms McInernery also said she had to attend with her doctor after the attack.

The injured party alleged that the accused is “still being brought to court for other assaults”.

Garda Amy Duffy explained that there is a feud between the Ryan family and the accused and that the injured party is in a relationship with one of the Ryan brothers.

Insp Farrell said that the accused had received a six-month sentence on an assault charge earlier this year, but this is currently under appeal.

Mr Craddock said that the accused had seven children, with all but one in care. He said that around the time of the offence the accused’s family home had been attacked with a lot of property damaged and her children threatened.

When this happened the accused felt it very difficult to cope and experienced mental health issues. Mr Craddock said that the accused no longer had any dealings with her former partner and was trying to rebuild her home to get her children back.

Defence said that on the day of the offence, the accused saw the injured party and just saw red. He said the injured party had go caught up in the feud after the accused made a huge error.

Defence concluded by saying the accused had since increased her medication for anxiety and depression.

Judge Deirdre Gearty adjourned the matter to January 23 next for a probation report and to assess the accused’s suitability for community service.