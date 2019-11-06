Weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the rest of the week is for the changeable weather to continue. It will be cold with below normal temperatures and with a risk of frost at night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a cold, breezy day, with further outbreaks of rain across much of Leinster and east Munster, heaviest in eastern coastal areas, with an ongoing risk of spot flooding. There is a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath until 9pm.

It will be brighter further west on Thursday, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy in Atlantic coastal counties with the risk of thunder. Highest temperatures 7 to 9 degrees. Winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty north to northeasterly.

Becoming dry in most areas on Thursday night, with clear intervals, but a few scattered showers will occur, mainly along northern and western coasts. Cold, with frost and a risk, of icy patches. Fog patches also, as winds slacken. Temperatures dropping to between -3 to plus degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann states that frost and fog will clear gradually and Friday will be mainly dry and bright, with sunny spells, but fog may linger in sheltered places. Max. 6 to 10 degrees, in light variable breezes. Becoming breezy on Friday night, with rain extending from the Atlantic, accompanied by freshening southerly winds. Cold at first in the east, with a risk of a slight frost, but generally frost free.

Rain continuing to effect the east&north of the country this evening & tonight with scattered showers elsewhere. Some heavy or thundery bursts are likely esp in parts of west Munster & Connacht. Lows of 0 to 4°C, with a risk of patchy fog and frost where any clear spells persist. pic.twitter.com/0u00q7n1BS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 6, 2019

Rain will clear into the Irish Sea in the early morning on Saturday and it will brighten up, with sunny spells developing. Scattered showers also, most of them in the western half of the country, some heavy, especially in Atlantic coastal areas where there is a risk of hail and thunder. Max. 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes, falling light later. Saturday night will be mostly dry, but cold, with frost and fog. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 2 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for it to be cold, with bright or sunny spells and a few scattered showers, mainly in northern and eastern coastal areas. Max. 7 to 11 degrees, in moderate north to northwest breezes. Winds will become very light overnight, with frost and fog returning.