MISSING PERSON: Gardai appeal for information on teenage girl missing from the Midlands

Gardaí in Mullingar are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17 year old Janelle Quinn who has been missing from Mullingar, since Friday, November 1.

Janelle is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of broad build with long brown hair.

Anyone with information or anyone who can assist the Gardaí in locating Janelle is asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.