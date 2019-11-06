Offaly emergency services join forces to help seriously ill local woman

The country's emergency services are combining for a family day in a show of support toward Offaly woman Emily Harte McNamee who is seriously ill in hospital.

Emily's family was hit hard on Monday, September 2, when Emily suffered a cardiac arrest while at home alone with her young daughter. The quick actions of primary school pupil Pippa, aged 6, are credited with saving her mother's life.

Emily was taken to hospital, where she remains in ICU in a critical condition, fighting for her life, ever since.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Emily's husband Paul’s friends to raise much-needed funds as the young father juggles his job, tending to his wife's bedside and caring for their two young children, one of whom, Aiden, requires 24-hour care.

It has raised almost €100,000.

The emergency services are now coming together to host a family day at Edenderry GAA's Rosderra Gaelic Park on Saturday, November 9. It will take place from 10am to 3pm on the day.

The fire service, gardaí, Defence Forces, Irish Prison Service, Order of Malta, Civil Defence, Bumbleance and Irish Red Cross are among the participants.

Families can gather at the venue to learn CPR and about the services and the vehicles used by the above services.

Admission is €20 for a family, €10 for individuals and €5 for students. All proceeds will go towards the Emily McNamee fund.