Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be unsettled and changeable with showers or longer spells of heavy rain at times, but some dry interludes also. It will be cool with below normal temperatures and cold some nights with frosts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for patches of frost and fog at first. Outbreaks of rain in western areas during the morning will extend gradually north-eastwards across the country through the afternoon. The rain will be generally light and intermittent but with occasional heavy bursts in the south and west. Light variable winds will become fresh westerly in the west during the evening as the rain clears to scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cloudy and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a cold day, with showers or longer spells of rain. The rain persistent and heavy in places, especially in eastern areas. A slight risk of thunder also. A few bright or short sunny spells may develop - mainly in Atlantic coastal counties, but rather cloudy generally. Top temperatures 7 to 10 degrees. Winds fresh and gusty north to northeasterly. Some rain or showers early Thursday night, but drying out in many places later on, with some clear spells developing. Winds decreasing light variable. Lows of plus 2 to -1 degrees, with a widespread frost forming and also a few patches of mist and fog.

The weather forecast for Ireland for TFriday from Met Eireann states that early frost and any remaining mist and fog will soon clear to give a bright day, with sunny spells at times. A few showers scattered about, but most places dry. Top temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Cool and dry early Friday night, but wet and breezy weather will push in across the country from the Atlantic later. Fresh and gusty south to southeast winds developing, but veering westerly towards dawn. At that stage, more showery weather with some dry spells will be following in from the west. Temperatures down to between 2 and 5 degrees for a time, but milder by daybreak.

Staying mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few showers in Ulster and near Irish Sea coasts. There will be sunny spells in places, especially in south Munster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate northerly breezes. pic.twitter.com/WSKRQ6mAiN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 5, 2019

Early rain in eastern areas on Saturday will soon clear. It will be a bright day with sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers may be heavy, with a risk of hail and thunder. Another cold windy and mostly cloudy day. While all areas will get dry spells, occasional heavy and lengthy showers or longer spells of rain will occur. Southwest winds will be strong with gales likely at sea.

According to Met Eireaan, Sunday looks like it will be dry and bright with sunny spells at times. Early frost mist and fog clearing. Top temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees. Cold and frosty overnight, with lows of zero or -1 degrees. Some mist and fog possible too.