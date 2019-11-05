Change of day for closure of Tullamore car park

There has been a late change of day for the closure of a car park in Tullamore.

O'Neill Place Car Park (Spollen’s Car Park) off High Street in Tullamore was due to close again tomorrow (Wednesday) but that has now been put back until Thursday. The car park also closed on Monday.

Offaly County Council announced the change of day this evening. It is being closed to facilitate surfacing work on High Street which is ongoing.

In making the announcement, Offaly County Council also stated that one hour free parking continues in Texas Car park for the duration of the streetscape works.