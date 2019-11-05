Offaly TD warns third-level students risk losing SUSI grants

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, and the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor, to conduct an immediate audit on the number of third-level students who are being denied a full Student Support (SUSI) Grant because their part-time employment earnings exceed the current €4,500 threshold.

Deputy Nolan went on to say that the current system is acting as a major disincentive to students given the financial penalties they will face if they earn above the maximum amount.

“I have been pursuing this matter with the Minister for some time now and I have strongly urged him to raise the €4,500 cap on earnings as a matter of priority," she said.

"Most third-level students are happy to work part-time to subsidise their college fees and expenses. But the way the current system is organised is such that it actually makes little or no sense to do so when students are being threatened with the loss of grants or the outright refusal of grants simply for working hard to achieve extra income.

"We know that students are facing extraordinary burdens in terms of rent price pressures and the cost of living.

"We should not be adding to that by cutting them off from the grants system when they are willing to work and contribute.

"I also find it extraordinary that SUSI does not collate information specifically on 'Holiday Earnings' as the assessment of means under the Student Grant Scheme.

"What this means is that we effectively have no statistical data on how widely the current threshold on earnings is impacting the student body.

"What we do have however is masses of anecdotal evidence from the Union of Students and indeed from students and parents themselves, that the existing cap is failing people all over the state.

"I am therefore calling on both Ministers in the Department to review the €4,500 limit and give the students the financial breathing space they need in order to thrive and succeed at Third-Level,” concluded Deputy Nolan.