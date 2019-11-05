Offaly councillor changes mind on Tullamore New Year's concert after backlash

Offaly councillor Sean O'Brien has said the proposed New Year's Eve concert in O' Connor Square, Tullamore, is "not the best use of scarce resources and it does not have the support of the public or businesses."

His comments come just weeks after Cllr O'Brien joined others in supporting the proposal for the concert brought to the Tullamore Municipal District in October. At that time, Cllr O'Brien was quoted as saying the concert was "a fantastic idea" and that it would "put Tullamore back in the spotlight."

Cllr McCormack sought support for the council being able to use €25,000 awarded to Tullamore after the Entente Florale competition last year. He proposed local band Chasing Abbey as potential headliners.

Speaking this week in opposition to the same proposal, Cllr Sean O'Brien said: "The council decided, in good faith, to support it as a way of giving something back to businesses following the disruption caused by the streetscape works over the last year.

"I have received feedback from the public and businesses and there is a strong feeling that it is not appropriate at this time," he added.

"The town centre businesses continue to suffer a serious loss of income due to the continuing streetscape works and their focus is on getting customers into the town centre during the month of December when the roadworks will be stopped.

"They would prefer that any available resources would be used to attract the public back into the town centre by assuring them that all roadworks will have ceased; this could be done through advertising in all local media," continued Cllr O' Brien.

"Many members of the public and businesses have also mentioned that small businesses badly affected by the loss of business due to the roadworks should be compensated by a rates refund.

"This is something that I certainly support and the money proposed for the New Year's Eve event could be better used for a rates refund," concluded Cllr O' Brien.