Offaly clubs in Leinster and All-Ireland championship action this weekend

Two Offaly clubs will be hoping to progress in their respective Leinster and All-Ireland championships this weekend.

First up on Saturday in the Faithful Fields, Kilcormac, at 1.30pm will be Shannonbridge in the men's Leinster Junior Championship quarter-final.

They will face Roche Emmets from Louth.

Shannonbridge overcame Clonbullogue to become Offaly's Intermediate Championship and in their first outing in the Leinster Junior Championship, they beat Fenagh of Carlow.

Naomh Ciaran ladies will go in search of a place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club final when they face Inch Rovers from Cork on Sunday.

They saw off Tinahely ladies in the Leinster Intermediate Club Final last weekend.

Their All-Ireland semi-final tie takes place at 2pm on Sunday, November 10, at Ferbane GAA grounds.