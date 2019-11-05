Offaly houses and apartment to go under the hammer

Two houses and an apartment are set to go up for auction with BidX1 on December 4.

The first property is a three-bedroom house in Arden Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. It is currently occupied with a rental income of €8,400 per year. It will go to auction with a reserve price of €136,000.

Another three-bedroom house at Greenwood Park, Edenderry will also go under the virtual hammer on the day. It too is occupied with a rental income of €4,800 per annum. It has a reserve price of €75,000.

Also up for auction is a third-floor one-bedroom apartment at the Oaks, Granary Court, Edenderry. Is too is occupied with annual rent set at €6,600. It has a reserve price of €44,000.

The auction takes place on December 4 from 9am.