Offaly houses and apartment to go under the hammer
Offaly houses and apartment to go under the hammer
Two houses and an apartment are set to go up for auction with BidX1 on December 4.
The first property is a three-bedroom house in Arden Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. It is currently occupied with a rental income of €8,400 per year. It will go to auction with a reserve price of €136,000.
Another three-bedroom house at Greenwood Park, Edenderry will also go under the virtual hammer on the day. It too is occupied with a rental income of €4,800 per annum. It has a reserve price of €75,000.
Also up for auction is a third-floor one-bedroom apartment at the Oaks, Granary Court, Edenderry. Is too is occupied with annual rent set at €6,600. It has a reserve price of €44,000.
The auction takes place on December 4 from 9am.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on