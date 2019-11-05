Offaly woman graduates with 'best student' award from AIT

The Dental Health Foundation has presented the 'Best Student in Dental Practice Management Award' to Offaly woman Ciara Dunne.

Ballycommon woman Ciara won the award for producing the best capstone portfolio in the BSc Dental Practice Management with Oral Health Promotion course at Athlone Institute for Technology (AIT).

Ciara graduated with her classmates at a ceremony last Friday, November 1.

Ciara was pictured with Dr Pearse Murphy, Department of Nursing and Health Science AIT, Ms Etain Kett, Public Affairs & Communications Manager, Dental Health Foundation, Ms Kellie O'Shaughnessy, Lecturer BSc Dental Practice Management & Oral Health Promotion and Dr Miriam O'Connor, Nursing & Health Science AIT.