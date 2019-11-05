Cowen calls for more school places for children with disabilities in Offaly

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has called on the Minister for Education to ensure that all new and refurbished schools in Offaly will include a provision for children with special needs.

Deputy Cowen’s call comes as recent information received by Fianna Fáil confirmed that schools are still being built without places for children with special needs.

He said: "All across Offaly parents of children with special needs are struggling to find a suitable place for their child. We see this happen every September when there is a major panic from the Department of Education when they realise they do not have suitable places.

"Despite this almost annual crisis, the Department is still building or expanding schools without providing additional places for pupils with special educational needs.

"It’s completely illogical, in this day and age, that the Government are developing education infrastructure that does not have the capacity to meet the needs of all potential students.

"If schools are allowed to expand or build a new school without places for children with special educational needs, then the problem will persist and get much worse.

"Changes should be made to ensure that all new or refurbished schools are provided with a special needs base. If we are truly committed to an inclusive education system, it needs to be in all schools, not just those who are willing," concluded Deputy Cowen.