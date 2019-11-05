Offaly dancer shows off his fancy footwork at national competition

Offaly youngster Seosamh Ó Grianán from Tullamore displayed his seán-nós dancing skills at the All-Ireland Seán-nós dance competition last weekend.

He was one of the participants in the Oireachtas Festival at CityWest Hotel, Dublin on Saturday, November 2 with the event broadcast live on TG4.

It was part of the annual gathering of Gaels at Oireachtas na Samhna, the largest Irish Language Festival in the country.

It brings together those with talents for sean-nós dancing, singing and storytelling. The event drew thousands of people from every Gaeltacht, university and Gaelscoil and the diaspora.