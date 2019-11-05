Offaly soldiers deployed in Lebanon gather for group picture

A number of soldiers from Offaly are currently deployed overseas on duty with the UN in South Lebanon with the 114th Infantry Battalion.

They are currently planned to return home at the end of this month. Lieutant Ronan Molloy managed to gather all of the Offaly personnel and got them all together for a picture.

Pictured are Left to Right: Lieutenant Ronan Molloy, Private Stephen Kidney, Sergeant Paddy Glynn, Private Paul Bracken, Corporal Emmet Mayon, Private Leroy McDermott, CQMS Dolores Collins, Private Daniel Paisley, Private Paul Mulholland, Lieutenant Paul Flemming, Captain Aidan O'Reilly.