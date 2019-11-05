Two Offaly houses and apartment sold for combined €355,000

A trio of residential properties in Offaly have been sold at auction for €355,000.

The auction took place online with BidX1 last month and the biggest sale in the county was a four-bedroom detached bungalow in Garryduff, Clara.

The house attracted a number of bidders and having opened at €130,000, it was eventually sold for €142,000.

Elsewhere, but also in Clara, 27 Heather Grove, another four-bedroom property was sold for €120,000 after 25 bids.

In Tullamore, 2 De Montfort Hall, a ground floor one-bedroom apartment was sold for €93,000 after bidding opened at just €68,000.