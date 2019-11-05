New look square in Tullamore taking shape as resurfacing begins

The new look O'Connor Square in Tullamore is beginning to take shape as resurfacing work is now underway.

The new traffic system will be two way with vehicles running beside each other as they head towards, or come from, the Tanyard.

The area outside the Bank of Ireland and Eddie Rockets, where vehicles currently drive, will be pedestrianised.

This is the original artist's impression of how the square will look once all the works are finally complete.