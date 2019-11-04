Offaly woman prepares for first day as a senator

Offaly farmer Pippa Hackett is preparing for her first day as a senator on Tuesday, November 5.

Speaking ahead of her first day in the Seanad, the Green Party's newly elected Senator and spokesperson for Agriculture Pippa Hackett said: "Irish Agriculture is at a crossroads. We either continue along the road of rising emissions and biodiversity breakdown, rising production costs and volatile global markets, or we take the right decision to take another road; a road which puts our small, quintessentially Irish, family farms first.

"We could do so much better. It’s time our government started listening to other voices within the sector. A meaningful transition is required, and by adopting nature- and biodiversity-friendly, regenerative farming practices, we can shape a brighter, more promising future for our young farmers."

Pippa was elected unopposed to the Seanad in the first vacated by the election of Grace O'Sullivan to the European Parliament back in May.

She was originally elected as a councillor for Offaly in the Edenderry Municipal District back in those May election.

She will take her seat in the Seanad on Tuesday.