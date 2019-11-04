Offaly councillor remains concerned over street works in Tullamore

Independent Offaly councillor, Sean O' Brien, has stated that he "remains concerned at the continued delay with the street enhancement works in Tullamore."

He has been in contact with the Council Management in relation to this and seeking a resolution. Offaly County Council has committed to having no works ongoing in December in the run-up to Christmas.

"I remain concerned about the pace of the street enhancement works. At the Tullamore Municipal District meeting on October 10 we were informed that the right-hand side of Colmcille Street would be completed by 0ctober 18 and that the surfacing of High Street would be completed in the last two weeks of October.

"Clearly neither were completed on those dates. We were given a commitment that the section of Colmcille Street from the junction with Patrick Street, to the junction with Harbour Street would be completed by the end of November.

"Work started promptly on the left-hand side of Colmcille Street but of late there is very little progress. On Friday last there were only two workers engaged there. On the right-hand side of Colmcille Street, the work seems to be held up because of a lack of pavers," stated Cllr O' Brien.

Following contact with Council Management Cllr. O' Brien received the following response from the District Engineer, Mr John Connelly:

"You are correct that there have been some delays encountered in attempting to achieve the target dates given at the October Municipal District meeting, this despite having scheduled night working last week.

"The main reasons for this are changes required to the ESB installation, difficulties with a number of eir chambers which had to be re-built prior to surfacing and a cluster of underground services uncovered at the Patrick Street junction.

"Nevertheless, we expect that the surfacing of High Street and O’Connor Square to be completed by next Wednesday or Thursday, three/four days behind schedule and are still targeting the completion of Columcille Street by the end of November; the east side of Columcille Street to Harbour Street will be completed early next week."

Responding, Cllr O'Brien said: "I appreciate the detailed response from the District Engineer and I hope that we will see rapid progress with these works over the coming weeks so that normal shopping will be allowed in the town centre from the end of November.

"Meanwhile, I would like to remind people that the free one-hour parking continues in the old Texas Car Park and in the O'Neill Place Car Park behind Spollen's, High Street. From November 18 to the end of December, the first-hour parking will be free in all areas of town," concluded Cllr O' Brien.



