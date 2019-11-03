Tullamore street remains one way as road surfacing begins

High Street in Tullamore remains one way as road resurfacing works get underway.

The resurfacing is the latest phase of the streetscape works in the town.

While one layer has been put down, a number of manhole covers remain cordoned off as they are higher than the current surface.

As a result of this, High Street remains one way out of the town from the junction with O'Connor Square.

READ NEXT: OPINION: The derelict heart of Tullamore is rotting the town to its core