Leading Offaly company set to build major extension
One of Offaly's largest companies, Grant Engineering, is set to build a major extension to its facilities.
The successful boiler company has been granted planning permission by Offaly County Council to make additions and a number of alterations to their existing building at Crinkill, Birr.
The plans include the construction of a new two-storey office extension to the west and north of the existing offices.
The company also want permission to build a single-storey factory extension to the north of the existing facility. The proposal includes all associated site works.
Offaly County Council has granted planning permission with eight conditions attached.
