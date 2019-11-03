'How're tings' - Offaly man launches brand new interview podcast

Offaly man Colin Hughes has launched a brand new podcast series.

How're Tings sees Colin invite a different guest each episode with the conversation allowed to flow. "We start the ball rolling with How're Tings? and take it from there," he said.

His first guest was actor and popular television personality Simon Delaney.The pair chat about Simon's life, from the screen and stage to the Virgin Media Studios on Weekend and Ireland AM and home with his family.

The first episode is available to listen to above or HERE on Audio Boom. It is also available on Spotify and Apple services.

So, how're tings?