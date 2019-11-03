Over 100 acres of forestry for sale in Offaly for staggering price

Over 100 acres of forestry lands which comes in three sections is on the market in Offaly for a staggering price.

Located at Ballybritt, Kinnitty the lands established in 2000 are on the market for €425,000.

The lands are for sale by private treaty in one or more lots and total 116.5 acres.

According to the vendor, there is a good diversity of species throughout, including conifers, ash and japanese larch.

All sections have access from public roads leading to the internal roads.

Division 1: (East of Ballybritt to Clareen Road, Roscrea, R421) 23.91 Ha (59.0 Acres)

Division 2: (East of Ballybritt to Kinnitty Road, Roscrea, L3003) 15.29 Ha (37.7 Acres)

Division 3: (West of Ballybritt to Kinnitty Road, Roscrea, L3003) 8.01 Ha (19.8 Acres)

There are no further premiums payable as 2019 was the final year.