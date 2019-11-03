Extended free parking to be introduced in Tullamore in run up to Christmas
One hour free parking will be introduced in Tullamore again this year in the run up to Christmas.
Currently you can park for free for up to 15 minutes in the town but from Monday, November 18, the period will be extended to an hour.
It will be in place until Tuesday, December 31. It will apply to all parking zones in Tullamore.
There is also free parking all day every Sunday in the town.
