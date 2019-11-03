Improvement works planned at Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre

A series of works are being planned at Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre on Bury Quay in the town.

William Grant and Sons are set to apply for planning permission for a number of improvements outside the premises.

The company is seeking to erect new decorative signage to the existing building.

They are also seeking to erect new six metre high banner arm flag-pole signage along the Grand Canal boundary railings on Bury Quay.

Also included in the plans is the erection of a retractable canopy and awning to the outdoor seating on Bury Quay.

The application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.