Over €8,000 already raised for sick Offaly boy who has never been home

Over €8,000 has already been raised for a sick Offaly boy who has not yet been home since he was born in June this year.

A GoFundMe page was established just four days ago to help a young Offaly boy who has not been home from hospital since his birth back on June 27 this year.

Daire was born to Derval and Vinny McDonnell but due to ill health, has undergone five operations and has never made it home.

Three of the operations were major surgery due to the fact that little Daire was born with multiple atresia of the bowel. He is dependent on total parenteral nutrition (TPN), a form of feeding that bypasses the gastrointestinal tract.

A side effect from the TPN is that it affects your liver which has led to Daire being diagnosed with liver disease. His condition combined with other illnesses are life-threatening.

A hospital in Birmingham specialises in his condition and the hope is to get him there for a rare a bowel and liver transplant. He will need to be transferred to Birmingham by air ambulance and will need ongoing medical care which could see the family relocating to Birmingham while he is receiving medical treatment.

Daire's brothers, Rian, who is seven, and Corey, who is three, desperately want him home with them. This GoFundMe page is being set up by family to help raise much needed funds.

The funds raised will be used for travel expenses for Daire and the family to get to Birmingham, medical expenses and future medical expenses.

It's will also be used to adapt their home and a bedroom for Daire when he comes home to his family.

"Any donations, no matter how big or small, will be greatly appreciated by the family. Please keep Daire in your thoughts. We hope he gets the treatment he needs in Birmingham and gets home with his family soon," the fundraiser organisers say.

YOU CAN DONATE HERE.