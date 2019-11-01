Offaly councillor officially elected to the Seanad

The Green Party has today welcomed the election of Pippa Hackett to the Seanad. The announcement was made to TDs and Senators earlier today. There were no other nominations for the vacant seat left by the election of Grace O'Sullivan to the European Parliament in May.



Senator Hackett—who is the Green Party's Spokesperson for Agriculture and became the first Green Councillor to be elected to Offaly County Council in May of this year—said today: “This is an immense honour and privilege for me, and I sincerely thank all of those who have supported me in my election to Seanad Éireann.



“My election to Offaly County Council last May was such a proud moment for me, and to quote the Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond of Offaly County Council ‘there is no greater honour than to be elected by your own’. I am really excited about taking up my seat in the Seanad. I am looking forward to being a voice for rural Ireland, and I will be honoured to also represent the people of Offaly and Laois as their sole Senator.



“I will represent farmers who are tired of the status quo and want to see a new vision for agriculture in Ireland, one that works in tune with our environment and biodiversity, and that provides a better future for our family farmers. I will be a voice for women, for our natural environment and heritage, and for the welfare of our animals.

"Above all, I will be a Green voice in the Seanad, and I look forward to working with my fellow senators, and with my parliamentary party colleagues Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin, to help shape a better, greener future for Ireland.”



Speaking today, Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan TD said: “Pippa will be a fantastic addition to the Seanad. She brings real experience as a mother, farmer and Councillor that can inform the debate in the Seanad, especially at a time when our agricultural system is in real crisis.”



Green Party Deputy Leader and Chair of the Oireachtas Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Catherine Martin TD said: "Pippa will be a fantastic addition to Green Party parliamentary team, and to the Oireachtas Women's Caucus. Having grown up in rural Ireland myself I'm delighted to see another woman from a rural background join our team."