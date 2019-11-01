Midlands family pick up lotto cheque for €400,000

It was a family reunion like no other today as a large family from the midlands held an impromptu family gathering in National Lottery HQ to collect a cheque for over €400,000 after they won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize in last Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

The family, who wish to keep their win private, were agonisingly just one lucky star (numbered between 1&12) away from scooping the €61 million jackpot on offer. They purchased their winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise on the day of the draw.

The winning father told how he purchased his family’s lucky ticket while his wife was doing the weekly shopping in Dunnes Stores and he explained the excitement that engulfed his family’s weekend last week.

“We’ve been playing the EuroMillions together for years so it’s a ritual at this stage. I scanned the ticket on my phone the morning after the draw and my mouth nearly dropped when I realised that we had won over €400,000. Once I had checked and double-checked the ticket to make sure I wasn’t making a mistake, I had to call all of the family one by one and tell them this marvellous news. It took a bit of organising to get us all here in the winner’s room but it was certainly worth it – it’s a reunion we will never forget,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has confirmed that the latest Lotto jackpot winner of €5.2 million from Wednesday 23rd October has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the prize to be claimed. The winning ticketholder purchased their ticket at the SuperValu store in the Kilbarry shopping centre in Waterford City.

This latest Lotto win is the 8th jackpot win this year with over €50 million claimed in jackpot prizes alone.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made. So far this year, we have already seen 16 brand new millionaires made by the Lotto game so we are looking forward to meeting this lucky ticketholder in the National Lottery winners room when they are ready to collect their prize.”

Also celebrating the start to the weekend in style at National Lottery headquarters were two lucky ladies from Dublin city who claimed the €50,000 Telly Bingo Snowball prize from Tuesday, October 29. The lucky ladies purchased their ticket at the Centrepoint store in Donaghmede shopping centre.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €228 million was raised; the equivalent of €625,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.