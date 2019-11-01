Gardai arrest man on foot of European Arrest Warrant issued by Essex Police
An Garda Siochana have today arrested a 23 year old male on foot of an European Arrest Warrant issued by Essex Police.
This male has appeared before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin and has been remanded in custody.
The male continues to be remanded in custody from the District Court in respect of an offence in this jurisdiction.
An Garda Siochana continues to assist Essex Police in this investigation.
