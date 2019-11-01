The 'slow set' to return to Offaly at fundraiser in aid of injured local boy

The famed 'slow set' will make a return next week at a 70s and 80s disco in aid of local injured boy, James Saunders.

The event takes place next Saturday, November 9 from 8pm in Tullamore Rugby Club.

Organisers say they have secured the ‘greatest’ DJ in the midlands, Kevin Keogh, for the night so you won’t be disappointed.

The disco is for over 18s but will really be enjoyed by the older generation of disco-goers among us. The ‘slow set,’ unknown to the younger generation is guaranteed on the night.

"So, get out your glad rags out from the back of the wardrobe and come along dressed up or not. Great music, great friends and an opportunity to meet all your old friends from your youth."

"It would be great if you pre-book your ticket to be guaranteed your spot on the dance floor. Tickets can be booked through any of the fundraising committee: Margo Sheil, Ita Owens, Ray Delaney, Ger Monaghan, Sandra Dunne, Margaret Forrestal, Kate Forrestal, Kevin Keogh or John Healy.

Tickets are also available from Pigs on the Green and The Sportsman Inn, Daingean.

This fundraising committee, Community 4 James, has come together recently to raise funds for James Saunders, a 13-year-old boy who was out cycling and was involved in a road traffic accident in Killurin in April 2019.

This resulted in many injuries including a traumatic brain injury. James is still in Temple Street Hospital and is making slow steady progress. James is a very determined young man who is fighting every day to recover.

The most pressing items at the moment are a downstairs bedroom, an adapted bathroom and a ramp in order for the family to be able to have James home for weekends and, of course, for Christmas.

In the longer term, James will need additional therapies, for his specific physical and medical needs. His needs in the future will include ongoing physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and neuropsychological support which will allow him to achieve the maximum possible recovery. Many of these essential supports are not readily available in community services. The family will also have to consider specific educational and mobility needs as they may arise.

The committee would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people who have helped so far, whether it was financially, emotionally, donating a prize, donating their trade or time or helped in any way to ease the burden on this family.

"We as a community wish to help James in every way we can to ensure that he makes a recovery and return to active life and so far the community have been very good to this family. We would like to thank the four primary schools in the parish of Killeigh who decided to have no uniform day on the Friday before James’s birthday and raised money through the goodwill of the people in the parish.

"We would like to thank Gort na Mona primary school where James was a student, who had a sponsored walk on the Friday before James’s birthday and also raised money and previously gifted James a laptop just after the accident.

"Tullamore College, where James was due to go in September this year, also ran a no uniform day recently in aid of this great cause. Local clubs, including soccer, GAA and golf have also helped, clubs where James or his family were not members but still they pulled together as one community and donated knowing what it would mean to the family."

The Tullamore Harriers will also be running an event in support of James which you might like to support if you cannot make the disco.

"The Saunders family are humbled by the goodwill in the community from people they have never known and who now wish to help them and they are very thankful. They will never forget the generosity of the parish, the town and wider communities who have so generously helped them and they have found new friends along this difficult journey," the committee said.

If you can not make the disco and wish to donate, you can do so through the GoFundMe page HERE.

If you cannot make a donation, it would be helpful to share James’s story or if you prefer to donate a spot prize, the committee can arrange to pick up.