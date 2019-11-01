Offaly artist in the spotlight at Ireland's largest art fair

Acclaimed Offaly glass artist and sculptor, Michelle O’Donnell, whose work is in the White House collection, will bring her collection to Art Source, Ireland’s largest art fair, at the RDS from November 15-17.

Pieces by the Rhode-based O’Donnell represent finding light in the dark and reflect on the inherent and often unnoticed positivity and colour in our surroundings.

Michelle created a piece to present to former US President Barack Obama during his State visit to Ireland in 2011, which is now included in the White House Collection.

Her other commissions cover a broad spectrum, from other internal architectural works, to pieces for large state bodies, including presentation awards for Bord Bia.

Michelle was recently commissioned by German cancer researchers Protina Pharma to provide a piece for their headquarters.

“It is always important to me to reinforce the positive in my work and my piece for Protina, ‘Dividing Cells’ does that," Michelle said.

Michelle will bring glasswork featuring bogland with rich colours, including lustrous golds and silvers to the RDS.

The pieces will demonstrate how something beautiful can come from the apparently ordinary, such as resilient wildflowers springing from the depths of a bog hole.

Her colourful work comes in all shapes and sizes and covers a huge range of topics.

The largest collection of Banksy’s work exhibited on public show in Ireland is also set to feature at Art Source.

Gormley's Fine Art will be showing 12 screenprints by the anonymous UK-based artist and political activist whose original piece Devolved Parliament recently sold for €10.9m.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest and most exciting art show which will feature 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries.

Irish art lovers also have the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis on the opening morning of the show on Friday, November 15.

This year’s Art Source showcases painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, prints and ceramic art.

The show features Our Beautiful Earth, a free children’s workshop exploring the beauty of the planet’s ecosystems, where youngsters can work creatively on a variety of subjects.

Art Source takes place at the RDS, Dublin, from November 15-17, admission is €10 adults, €8 OAPs. Children under 16 free if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Opening times: Friday Nov 15: 11am-9pm, Sat Nov 16: 10am-6pm, Sun Nov 17: 10am-6pm.

Art Source is also expanding to Cork for the first time this year and will be held at City Hall between November 29 to December 1.