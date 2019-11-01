Tonight's Graham Norton Show guests revealed

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show and it is another star-studded line up.

Joining Graham tonight will be Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon who will discuss their new comedy-drama series The Morning Show.

Acting legends Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Julie Andrews will also be on the couch while Dua Lipa is the musical guest.

The Graham Norton Show kicks off on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC One.