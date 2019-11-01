Met Éireann updates wind and rain warnings as weather deteriorates

Met Éireann has warned of deteriorating weather across the country tonight and has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

They say: "From Friday afternoon to midnight on Saturday night, there will be rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 mm with a risk of spot flooding. Highest amounts will be in Co. Kerry, especially in mountainous areas."

That warning is valid from 12 noon on Friday until midnight.

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow wind warning for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

"Overnight on Friday, West to southwest winds, veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 Km/h, and higher in coastal and mountainous areas of Kerry and Cork," the national forecaster said.

The warning is valid from 11pm on Friday, November 1 until 6am on Saturday, November 2.