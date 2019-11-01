Lowry's woes continue into second round at WGC event in China

Offaly's Shane Lowry has completed another disappointing round at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.

After stuttering to an even par round of 72 on Thursday morning during round one, Shane hit an almost identical round on Friday morning, including a bogey and double-bogey.

He had started well on round two with a string of pars and with birdies on his 11th and 12th holes, he was climbing the leaderboard.

He struggled to a bogey and double-bogey before the end and one more birdie was only good enough for another 72 and a share of 50th place.

With no cut in Shanghai, Lowry will be hoping to recover and chase his way back toward the Top 20 over the weekend.

Matthew Fitzpatrick is the new leader on 11 under par, 11 shots ahead of Lowry. Rory McIlroy is second on 10 under par.