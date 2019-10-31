Weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week and the weekend

The weather forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it be extremely unsettled with wet and windy conditions at times. A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for parts of the country for Friday and Saturday. READ MORE HERE.

The weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for it to be a cloudy day with widespread showers. The showers will merge to longer spells of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening with spot flooding possible, especially in the west. Moderate southwest winds will increase very strong with gale gusts later in the day - especially in the south and west.

Continuing heavy showers throughout the night on Friday with indications of high rainfall accumulations in the southwest with strong winds around western and southern coastal regions. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in the east and northeast and 6 to 8 degrees elsewhere.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for further spells of heavy rain or showers for most of Munster, Leinster and Connacht with lighter showers in Ulster. There is a risk of strong westerly winds in the south and parts of the west, but lighter winds elsewhere as the low pressure centre moves across the country. The exact track of the centre of the low pressure will determine the location of the strongest winds, keep an eye on subsequent updates. Highest daytime temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

There'll be further showers on Sunday with mainly light westerly winds becoming variable again later. Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year.