WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Warning in place for parts of Ireland for Friday and Saturday

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland for Friday and Saturday.

The Rainfall Warning is in place for Galway, Clare, Kerry and Limerick. Met Eireann states that spells of heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 30 to 40mm during the period, with higher totals possible in upland areas.

The warning is in place from 2pm on Saturday until 2pm on Sunday.